Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena.

The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.

The city says plans are being explored and nothing is concrete just yet but one of the ideas proposed is the new e-sports arena. The arena would be a space for video gaming and tournaments.

City officials created a survey to better understand how the community feels about the building becoming an e-sports arena.

To take the survey, click here.

