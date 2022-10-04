Spartanburg Co. to honor local veterans with ‘Hall of Heroes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County announced that they are starting a new program to honor local veterans and the impact that they’ve had on the area.

Officials said this new program called the “Hall of Heroes” will be a way to honor local veterans and record their stories.

According to officials, they plan to accept nominations each year and then select 21 people to be inducted for their service in the Armed Forces.

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the County will host the first induction ceremony for the Hall of Heros at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. The inducted veterans will receive an award at the ceremony but won’t have to speak. They added that this event will be open to the public.

All the veterans chosen this year were either born in, live in, or buried in Spartanburg County.

Officials explained that the Hall of Heroes is named after Spartanburg County native CPL Thomas E. Atkins, who served in the Army during WWII.

The County also plans to recognize five individuals or businesses in the community that has worked to support veterans and their families. Those chosen will receive the “Spirit of the Spartan” award at the event. This award is named after another Spartanburg County native SGT Gary E. Foster, who served in the Army during WWI.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.