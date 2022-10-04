Spartanburg County addresses homelessness with $2 million HOME-APR funds

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg county is making plans for how they’ll spend two-million dollars from the federal government. They’ll be used to help a vulnerable population.

They are HOME-ARP funds, these must be used specifically for homeless assistance. While it won’t solve the problem completely, the hope is that it’ll give someone just enough support to get back on their feet.

“We know that homelessness is an issue in every county, Spartanburg is no different,” said Kerry Easler, the Program Coordinator for Spartanburg Community Development.

The number of unsheltered individuals and families has grown since the pandemic. Spartanburg County hopes to make a little money go a long way to help.

“We do what we can and help the ones that we can reach out to,” said Easler.

The focus for the HOME-ARP funds is shelter. More transitional and affordable housing. County data found it’s lacking around 2,675 rental units for those considered extremely low-income.

“It’s very sad to see that there are lots of families that are out on the street,” said Easler.

$1 million will go towards housing. $500,000 will be used to break smaller barriers like childcare cost, education, mental health needs and financial counseling. The rest are for administrative costs.

“People need someone who can just help guide them along the way, not just say ‘here it is, have fun, go for it,’ it’s more of let us help you get to the next step” said Easler.

The funding is just a dent, but it’s enough to bridge the gap for a few.

“We do not always receive this type of funding. so this is an opportunity for us to reach a population that oftentimes does get missed” said Easler.

The timeline for when they’ll be able to use this money is unclear. Spartanburg Community Development must first submit their spending plan to HUD. They’re hoping to get the money sooner rather than later.

