TRAFFIC: I-85 exit ramp from Pelham Road closed this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you take Pelham Road to I-85 south each day, there are big detours happening this week.

The off-ramp to I-85 south will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7. in preparation for the lane shift change.

During these times, drivers can take the northbound I-85 exit ramp to exit 56 at Highway 14. There, drivers will cross the bridge to get back onto I-85 heading south.

Drivers are also reminded to be mindful of their speed and pay close attention to all signs and pavement striping through this new corridor.

Stay tuned for further details.

