Two dogs quarantining after being exposed to rabid skunk in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced that a skunk found in the Upstate recently tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the skunk was found near Clarendon Court and Carolina Oaks Drive in Chesnee, SC.

According to officials, the skunk was tested on September 29 and confirmed to have rabies the next day. They added that two dogs exposed to the skunk are quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

You can report possible exposures by calling DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 or their Spartanburg office at (864) 596-3327. People can also call (888) 847-0902 after hours and on holidays.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.