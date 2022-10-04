World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County toy fox terrier that recently set a world record as the oldest living dog passed away on Monday.

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes - just 5 months shy of her 23rd birthday.

FOX Carolina’s Zach Prelutsky sat down with Pebbles and her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, in May. The tiny four-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved sunbathing while listening to country music.

Over her lifetime she had 32 puppies with partner Rocky, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2016.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

