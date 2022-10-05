Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co., deputies say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing.

Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned.

On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town area in the lower part of the county to search for the man. The hunter’s body was found dead.

At this time, we are working to learn the hunter’s name and his cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: SLED investigating fake active shooter calls at schools across SC

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.