False shootings reported at Upstate schools as fake threats called in across state
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate law enforcement agencies said they responded to false reports of school shootings on Wednesday morning as similar instances occurred statewide.
The Greenville Police Department said a false shooting was reported at Greenville High School, but a school resource officer was on scene and reported no activity related to a shooting. Police responded to the school and confirmed there no shooting after searching the building.
A similar fake shooter call was also reported about Robert Anderson Middle School, but the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat.
A spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said call logs reflected the calls were being placed from a website. An investigation is underway.
Similar false shooting calls have been reported across South Carolina on Wednesday morning at schools including:
- Burke High School
- Beaufort High School
- Myrtle Beach Middle School
- Myrtle Beach High School
- Loris High School
- Conway High School
