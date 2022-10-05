False shootings reported at Upstate schools as fake threats called in across state

By Anisa Snipes and Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate law enforcement agencies said they responded to false reports of school shootings on Wednesday morning as similar instances occurred statewide.

The Greenville Police Department said a false shooting was reported at Greenville High School, but a school resource officer was on scene and reported no activity related to a shooting. Police responded to the school and confirmed there no shooting after searching the building.

A similar fake shooter call was also reported about Robert Anderson Middle School, but the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat.

A spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said call logs reflected the calls were being placed from a website. An investigation is underway.

Similar false shooting calls have been reported across South Carolina on Wednesday morning at schools including:

  • Burke High School
  • Beaufort High School
  • Myrtle Beach Middle School
  • Myrtle Beach High School
  • Loris High School
  • Conway High School

