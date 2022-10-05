False shootings reported at Upstate schools as fake threats called in across state

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple Upstate law enforcement agencies said they responded to false reports of school shootings on Wednesday morning as similar instances occurred statewide.

The Greenville Police Department said a false shooting was reported at Greenville High School, but a school resource officer was on scene and reported no activity related to a shooting. Police responded to the school and confirmed there no shooting after searching the building.

A similar fake shooter call was also reported about Robert Anderson Middle School, but the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat.

A spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said call logs reflected the calls were being placed from a website. An investigation is underway.

Similar false shooting calls have been reported across South Carolina on Wednesday morning at schools including:

Burke High School

Beaufort High School

Myrtle Beach Middle School

Myrtle Beach High School

Loris High School

Conway High School

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.