GA woman on her way to birthday party wins a million dollars in Upstate

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Georgia was on her way to a family member’s birthday party when she played the South Carolina Education Lottery in the Upstate and woman $1 million.

The woman facetimed her husband from the B.K. World at 3027 North Main Street in Anderson to how him the $0 ticket that she bought.

“You won $1 million, why are you so calm?” her husband asked.

“Because it hasn’t sunk in,” she said.

The Lottery said the couple made plans to meet after the birthday party and drive to Columbia to cash in the winning ticket.

The Lottery caught up with the millionaire a few days later. She says her husband has already bought something special for himself, but she hasn’t yet.

“Until I make a big purchase, it’s not real,” she said.

