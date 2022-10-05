Greenville police searching for man who stole valuable necklace

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a man who stole a valuable necklace from a jewelry store at the Haywood Mall.

The suspect entered Diamond Couture on Sep. 29, claiming to be from out of town, and tried on a necklace. Police say he left the store without paying for the necklace, which is worth thousands of dollars.

Investigators believe he may live out of state.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

