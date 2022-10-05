LIVE: McMaster to speak at groundbreaking for new facility at Greenville Tech

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor McMaster is expected to speak at a groundbreaking for a new facility at Greenville Technical College Wednesday morning.

The groundbreaking is for the new Life and Health Sciences building located at 506 South Pleasantburg.

Organizers say there will also be special announcement with Prisma Health.

