Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man died after trying to do a handstand on a hotel balcony during Hurricane Ian last week, according to an official.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 34-year-old Markell Hope fell from the 15th-floor balcony of the Patrica Grand Hotel while attempting the maneuver at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Hope, of Akron, Ohio, died at the scene due to his injuries, according to Willard.

WMBF News has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for more information.

