Man found shot in parking lot in Piedmont, deputies say

Piedmont Highway shooting
Piedmont Highway shooting(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot in a parking lot in Piedmont early Wednesday morning.

At 3:36 a.m., deputies in the area of 1733 Piedmont Highway heard gunshots and responded to the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, a man was found with at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: Paris Mountain State Park another step closer to 270 acre expansion

