Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines.

There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas.

The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without power, according to Duke Energy. Power is estimated to be restored around 10:45 a.m.

The second outage, which has 303 customers without power, was reported at 8:02 a.m. and is estimated to be restored around 11 a.m.

The third outage was also reported at 8:02 a.m. and has left 1,695 customers without power. This outage is also estimated to be restored around 11 a.m.

There are 3,721 customers in total without power.

