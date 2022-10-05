Police searching for missing Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Investigators said Chesnee Brooke Quinn was last seen in June. She does not have a permanent residence according to police, and is known to frequent the Salvation Army on Poinsett Highway.

Quinn is 28 years old with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Quinn’s location is asked to contact police at 864-271-5333.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.