Reward increased for answers in Spartanburg man’s unsolved homicide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man who was killed in a shooting is raising the reward for an arrest in the case.

Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on Aug. 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.

Last month, the Spartanburg Police Department announced a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot Lyles. A suspect in the case has not been identified.

His mother, Melissa Lyles, begged the community to come forward, saying those who know what happen and remain silent have betrayed the family.

On Wednesday, the police department announced Lyles’ family provided additional money, raising the reward to $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Spartanburg Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

