Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit for 2021 crash that injured mail carrier

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Clemson football players are being accused of a crash that happened in 2021 which caused severe injuries to a mail carrier.

According to the lawsuit, the two players Frederick L. Davis, II and Malcolm Greene were observed traveling south on Highway 123 in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and appeared to be racing on July 21, 2021.

The lawsuit states that Davis was the driving a 2021 Dodge Charger at 115 mph in a 55 mph zone, when he hit his brakes 2.8 seconds before crashing into the mail carrier’s truck.

Davis was charged with reckless driving last year following the crash.

The mail carrier suffered physical harm and injury and had to undergo much physical pain due to the crash, according to the lawsuit.

The full lawsuit can be found below:

