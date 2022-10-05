Upstate food pantries in desperate need of donations

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The shelves of local food banks are bare and in need of the community’s help refilling them.

Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas is one of several food banks around the area that says they are in need of donations.

Organizer for Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas Rachele Hart said there is an urgent need for non-perishable items but the price keeps going up.

“The price of groceries has gone up and a lot of people are having to buy for their own family and I understand that and a lot of times people don’t have extra to buy to donate,” said Hart.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of spaghetti is up 25 percent, rice is up 18 percent, and beans are up 17 percent since August of 2021.

The food bank is holding a food giveaway Saturday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 at Besside Drive in Piedmont.

Donations can be dropped off seven days a week at Appalachian Ministries of the Carolinas 209 Pineview Drive in Pelzer. Anyone looking to donate can call 864-905-9935.

