USDA rabies vaccine drop to treat wildlife in western NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin dropping oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits from airplanes in parts of western North Carolina and surrounding areas starting Thursday.

The USDA said the ORV bait distribution program is part of management activities to prevent the westward movement of the rabies virus most often spread by raccoons. ORV baits are distributed using small airplanes, helicopters and vehicles on the ground. The project is based out of two airport locations and will take place for about two weeks in October.

1.8 million baits will be distributed in areas of western North Carolina, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and northeast Alabama, including over 600,000 baits in North Carolina.

The smell of the ORV baits attracts targeted wild animals, such as raccoons, who eat the baits and are then vaccinated against rabies, according to the USDA.

The agency said the vaccine baits are proven safe in many species of animals, including domestic dogs and cats. Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the baits but are asked to leave them undisturbed should they encounter them. If contact with baits occurs, immediately rinse the contact area with warm water and soap.

