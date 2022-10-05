Yancey County man sentenced for producing child pornography

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Attorney Dena King announced that a Yancey County man was sentenced today for charges related to the production of child pornography.

King said 33-year-old Joshua Andrew Phillips of Burnsville, NC, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison today. King added that Phillips must also register as a sex offender and be supervised for the rest of his life.

In May 2022, Phillips pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.

According to court documents, the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the situation in February 2020 after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) saying that someone was using social media to share child pornography. Deputies said they identified Phillips as a suspect and eventually got his phones and computer.

Deputies said an HSI Computer Forensic Analysis of Phillips devices showed pornographic images of minors he had produced. In addition to these images, law enforcement found more than 8,400 images and videos on his devices that showed children being sexually abused.

Phillips is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons once a facility is designated.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.