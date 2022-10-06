39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival takes place Oct. 8

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 39th Annual Aunt Het Fall Festival will return on Saturday, one week after it was originally scheduled to take place.

“Ian presented us with some challenges, but we are so blessed to have a great working relationship with the city of Fountain Inn,” Heidi Hamrick, Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce board member, told FOX Carolina.

More than 100 vendors - featuring arts, crafts, gifts and food - will set up downtown. Live music, family-friendly activities and a car show are also part of the festivities.

Hamrick said postponing the event required special accommodations by the city - including staffing adjustments, traffic pattern changes and parking arrangements throughout downtown.

While the event is named after a fictitious comic character, Hamrick said Aunt Het likely would have appreciated the extra effort.

“She’d probably throw in, ‘Well, I reckon they’re a good, old bunch,” Hamrick said.

Schwartz-Hanley said this is the first year for the Chamber to hold the event with the Chapman Foundation’s Pynkalycious Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness from 9 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

While the event is a celebration of simple pleasures and small-town charm, organizers said it still has modern-day appeal. For example, soap box derby cars have been replaced by robotics activities.

“There is truly something for everyone at this festival,” Schwartz-Hanley said.

