5 arrested after 450g of meth, psychedelic shroom grow found, deputies say

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested during a drug bust at a home in Laurens.

Deputies said on Sept. 22, the Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 117 Candra Drive. After investigation, multiple firearms, an illegal psychedelic mushroom grow, 450 grams of meth, and various other substances were seized and will be sent to SLED for analysis.

The following people were charged:

Heather Marie Griffin - Trafficking meth, drugs/attempt and conspiracy, and possession of controlled substances (fentanyl).

Arcadio Kenneth Hernandez - Trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, drugs/attempt, and possession of controlled substances (fentanyl).

Stanley Leroy Reeder III - Trafficking meth and drugs/attempt and conspiracy

Caitlin Jordan - Trafficking meth and drugs/attempt and conspiracy

Jordan Mitchell Revis - Trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, drugs/attempt, and possession of controlled substances.

