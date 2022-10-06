Atlanta airport will help screen Uganda passengers in response to Ebola outbreak

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The United States State Department has issued a health alert in response to the Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

As of 11:59 ET Oct. 6, all U.S. bound who have been in Uganda in the 21 days prior to their arrival will be routed to one of the following designated airports: New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Atlanta (ATL), Chicago (ORD), or Washington (IAD) for enhanced screening.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will apply new layers of screening at these five U.S. airports in response to the Ebola outbreak in Uganda.

To date in this outbreak, cases have only been confirmed in Uganda and no suspected, probable, or confirmed cases of Ebola have been reported in the United States, and the risk of Ebola domestically is currently low.

The enhanced screening applies to all passengers, including U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and visa holders (to include Diplomatic and Official visas).

If you are planning to travel to the United States and have spent time in Uganda, contact your airline with any questions and to confirm your flight and route.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking U.S. physicians to watch for cases of Ebola.

As of Thursday, there were 44 confirmed cases and 10 deaths in Uganda, according to the New York Times.

Ebola is a serious viral disease with a mortality rate of up to 90 percent, according to Doctors Without Borders. Symptoms range from fever to kidney and liver failure to internal and external bleeding.

11 people were treated for Ebola in the United States during the 2014-2016 epidemic, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.