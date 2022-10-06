Bear safety tips as sightings in Upstate continue to grow

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may see a bear in your backyard as sightings across the Upstate grow. Officials are giving tips on what to do if you see one.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), bears are able to learn how to live near humans but sightings will continue as more people move to the Upstate area officials call “bear country”.

Officials said South Carolina only has black bears.

Here are some ways to prevent bears from coming into your backyard:

Make sure your outside grill is clean after you use it. The smell of food will draw them out of the woods.

Put up your bird feeders.

Keep outdoor trash cans as clean as you can.

Motion sensor lights on your home can also scare bears off.

SCDNR said if you do encounter a bear, make yourself as big and scary as possible, scream, and throw things at the bear. If your child runs into one, make sure they know to back away slowly and immediately go tell an adult.

Officials mentioned bear mace is always good to have on hand.

