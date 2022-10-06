Blue Bell bringing back popular holiday flavor

Peppermint Bark ice cream
Peppermint Bark ice cream(Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holiday season right around the corner, Blue Bell is reintroducing a popular holiday flavor.

Starting Oct. 6, ice cream lovers can buy peppermint bark which is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces.

Peppermint Bark ice cream is now available in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream will also be available.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Country Music Fest amping up with extra day added

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in SC to help during holiday season
GVL Fest adds extra day
Greenville Country Music Fest amping up by adding Friday kickoff party
Morgan Square Madness tonight
Morgan Square Madness tonight
On the Town: 10/6 @ 7AM
On the Town: 10/6