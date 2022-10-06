Cherokee Co. teen killed in crash after losing control of van, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a 17-year-old was killed in a crash Thursday morning.

The coroner said Thomas Wesley Lee was driving a 2004 Honda van south on Horse Creek Road at 10:45 a.m. Another driver reported the van was speeding past her when Lee lost control and ran off the left side of the road.

Lee went airborne, came to rest after hitting a tree, and the van caught on fire, according to the coroner.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to assist with the coroner’s investigation of the crash.

