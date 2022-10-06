Missing 6-year-old found safe, Greenwood County deputies say

Wyatt Reid, missing 6-year-old(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a missing child has been found safe.

Deputies said a search was underway Thursday evening for a 6-year-old near Highland Forrest Drive and Highway 25 South.

Within less than 30 minutes, deputies said the child was located and was safe.

“Thank you to everyone who acted quickly and assisted,” the sheriff’s office said.

