‘A gentle giant:’ North Greenville University announces passing of student-athlete

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University said the campus is mourning the passing of a student and athlete on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the university, Davis Heller died at his off-campus apartment. His death is under investigation, but the university said the initial indications are he died from natural causes.

Davis was originally from Arizona and transferred to North Greenville from the University of Alabama. He was a first baseman for the Crusaders, majoring in strategic communications.

He is survived by his parents and three sisters. Arrangements for Davis have not yet been announced.

“Our baseball program is heartbroken over the loss of an amazing human being and brother in Christ,” said coach Landon Powell. “Davis was a positive force everywhere he went. A gentle giant who greeted everyone with a smile and constantly uplifted those around him. An example of what a great teammate should be, Davis has left a lasting legacy on this program. A great competitor, but even better friend to those who got to know him.”

