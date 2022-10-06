Greenville Country Music Fest amping up by adding Friday kickoff party

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Country Music Fest says two days just wasn’t enough. Organizers just announced an extra day has been added to this year’s festival.

The festival initially went from a one-day concert in 2021 to a two-day fest this year. Now, concert-goers are invited to Kanga Coolers GCMF Friday Night Kick-Off Concert.

Friday’s lineup will feature Jon Langston, Dirty Grass Soul, Conner Sweeny, and DJ Slim McGraw.

“This is your chance to make new friends before the fest AND get first dibs on merch! PLUS, chances to win ticket upgrades, meet + greets, and so much more,” said organizers.

Anyone who purchases a two-day ticket by Friday, Oct. 14 will get a Friday kick-off concert ticket included.

For those who already purchased two-day tickets, organizers say you will automatically get into Friday night’s kick-off concert for free. All you have to do is show your tickets at the gate.

