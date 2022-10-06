Morgan Square Madness set to happen in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement is building as is Morgan Square Madness kicks off Thursday evening in Spartanburg. The inaugural event will allow the community to be introduced to the Men’s and Women’s USC Upstate basketball teams.

A half court has been installed in the square for the first time. Event attendees can also look forward to three point contest, slam dunk exhibition, and much more.

According to a release from the university, Family Weekend continues on Friday with Rocktoberfest hosted by the USC Upstate Campus Activities Board, where an entire carnival rides and games will transform the Burroughs Lot behind the G. B. Hodge Center. It does on to read that soccer takes center stage on Saturday as the doubleheader on the pitch is preceded by the Josh Lee Memorial 5K and Family Fest gets fans in the mood to have fun starting at 3:00 pm with interactive games for the kids, bounce houses, food and more starting at 3:00 p.m.

USC Upstate athletics will also host the 7th Annual Josh Lee Memorial 5K on Saturday. The race is named in honor of the Josh Lee, a cross-country/ track runner and scholar-athlete who died in a car accident in October 2015. Registration for the race is $30 and participants

