Woman wanted for three counts of shoplifting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Jasmine Nicole Rodgers.

Rodgers is wanted for three counts of shoplifting stemming from incidents where she was recorded stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from convenience stores. In the video above, Rodgers is seen distracting the clerk before reaching behind the counter and stealing the tickets.

Spartanburg County Lt. William Gary talks about the seriousness of stealing lottery tickets.

“To steal the tickets is a larceny, however when you get one that’s a winner, doesn’t matter if it’s a dollar or the grand prize, that’s a felony,” said Lt. Gary.

He goes on to mention how cashing a lottery ticket for someone else is a bad idea.

“Odds are it’s stolen and they want you to be on video cashing the stolen lottery ticket and not them,” said Lt. Gary.

Deputies are asking citizens if anyone sees or knows the location of Rodgers, do not approach her, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC (1-888-274-6372).

