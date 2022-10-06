Pedestrian killed by Mustang in Spartanburg County, troopers say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to Troopers with Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m.

Highway Patrol said the driver was not injured, however, the pedestrian sadly died on scene.

At this time, the pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for more information.

