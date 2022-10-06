Pedestrian killed by Mustang in Spartanburg County, troopers say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to Troopers with Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m.

Highway Patrol said the driver was not injured, however, the pedestrian sadly died on scene.

At this time, the pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for more information.

MORE NEWS: Greenville County leaders push new housing policy to create more affordable options

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.