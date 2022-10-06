Police searching for suspect that broke into warehouse, stole furniture

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole furniture from an Upstate business in September.

According to police, the incident occurred during the night of September 9 and 10 when an unknown suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture.

Police say the furniture belongs to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.

In the photo above, the suspect appears to be driving a white Dodge 1500 pickup truck with a trailer attached.

If anyone has information about this case of the suspect’s identity, call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

