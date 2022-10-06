Report: Will Levis questionable, Kaiya Sheron may start against South Carolina

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The unquestioned leader of the Kentucky Wildcats, may be questionable.

According to a tweet by Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, UK quarterback Will Levis is questionable for the South Carolina game due to an injury unrelated to his finger.

Lotta speculation online but here is what’s real. Will Levis is questionable for the game Saturday



He has an injury different than the finger that isn’t long term serious but could leave him out.



He will be a game time decision. Kaiya Sheron will be QB if he can’t go — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 6, 2022

The same tweet says that former Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron will be the starter if Levis is unable to play. Sheron has no recorded stats, but did play in UK’s 31-0 win over Youngstown State on Sept. 17.

Levis has played lights out so far this season, averaging 281 passing yards per game and tossing 12 touchdown passes through the first five games.

