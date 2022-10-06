Report: Will Levis questionable, Kaiya Sheron may start against South Carolina

Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss
Will Levis in Kentucky's loss to No. 14 Ole Miss(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The unquestioned leader of the Kentucky Wildcats, may be questionable.

According to a tweet by Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones, UK quarterback Will Levis is questionable for the South Carolina game due to an injury unrelated to his finger.

The same tweet says that former Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron will be the starter if Levis is unable to play. Sheron has no recorded stats, but did play in UK’s 31-0 win over Youngstown State on Sept. 17.

Levis has played lights out so far this season, averaging 281 passing yards per game and tossing 12 touchdown passes through the first five games.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lawsuit filed following 2021 crash involving mail truck
Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit after 2021 crash that injured mail carrier
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley communicates with players during the first half of a...
University of SC’s Dawn Staley receives “Legends of Coaching” award
Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley score on a single hit by Travis d'Arnaud in...
Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining