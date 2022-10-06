UofSC Women’s Basketball team announces partnership to combat type 2 diabetes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team is set to announce a partnership with Rewind to combat type 2 diabetes.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Days after being named the 2023 John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching recipient, @dawnstaley is elevating her game again.



TODAY she’s announcing a groundbreaking NIL deal that has a generational impact for her players *and* our community.



Big news @ 11am! #staytuned pic.twitter.com/QgDvibmsH6 — Judi Gatson (@JudiGatson) October 6, 2022

