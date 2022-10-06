UofSC Women’s Basketball team announces partnership to combat type 2 diabetes

South Carolina basketball
South Carolina basketball
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s Basketball team is set to announce a partnership with Rewind to combat type 2 diabetes.

Can’t see the stream? Click here.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Quinton Simon
Search continues for Chatham Co. toddler last seen Wednesday morning
This Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 image shows a man in a blue checkered shirt and tan hat -...
‘Enemies of free speech:’ Furman professor addresses Unite the Right attendance
Police searching for burglary suspect.
Police searching for suspect that broke into warehouse, stole furniture
Griffin, Hernandez, Reeder III, Jordan, and Revis (left to right)
5 arrested after 450g of meth, psychedelic shroom grow found, deputies say
Person hit and killed on SC-296 in Spartanburg Co.
Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County