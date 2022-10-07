Alliance in SC to help teachers help students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A partnership between Clemson, USC, and the Office of Special Education Services hopes to address a growing problem at schools across the state when it comes to students’ behavioral and emotional needs.

Kailee Rose has always wanted to help kids. The Special Education teacher at Fisher Middle School in Greenville says things have changed since she first got in the classroom.

“Year nine has been a lot different. Kids have been virtual whether it was because we all had to go virtual because of COVID, some of them stayed virtual and are just now coming back into a school setting. So they’re not used to the routines anymore, they’re not used to the rigor of some of the classwork and how the homework that they have to take home or even sitting still for 50 minutes,” she explained.

For the past year, Rose has worked with Dr. Shanna Hirsch, who is helping lead the Behavioral Alliance of South Carolina (BASC).

“There are research-based practices that are looking at classroom management and other proactive supports for kids with disabilities. They’ve existed for decades, we’re just helping teachers learn those tools and add to their teacher toolbox,” said Hirsch.

Thanks to a $4.6 million award, over the next few years BASC will help districts implement multi-tiered systems of emotional, behavioral, and social support.

“Is our out-of-school suspension data dropping? Are the districts satisfied? We have multiple different measures to evaluate our progress,” said Office of Special Education Service Interim Director Jill Christmus.

In Rose’s classroom, those systems look like strategic break times, a light system to let students know what they should be doing, and a calm-down area.

“You always just have to learn to adapt and sometimes when you fixed some behaviors and learn to help cope with them and help students learn to cope with them new ones pop up. And so we’re always just adapting what you’re doing in your classroom, what the kids are doing,” said Rose.

While these programs may be challenging for teachers and students in the beginning, Rose says they’re worth it in the end.

“They’re amazing for kids they’re amazing for teachers, they’re amazing for a school,” said Rose.

The entire first year will be just for planning then the next school year is when BASC will start working with districts across the state.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.