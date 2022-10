SWK Spiced Apple Hot Toddy

1.5 oz Four Roses Bourbon

.75 oz Fireball

2 oz Apple Cider

1.5 oz Hot Toddy mix

Shake over ice and pour into a Coup glass. Top with an apple rose garnish.

Christina Pressley, GM of Saltwater Kitchen makes a spiced apple hot toddy to be served cold.

