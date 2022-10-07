BMW Manufacturing opens new training center

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - BMW Manufacturing officially opened its new training center with the goal of “promoting creative learning, fostering innovation, and advancing technical skills in a rapidly changing automotive industry”.

The company said the $20 million, 68,0000-square-foot training center features multiple classrooms for both professional development and technical training, an amphitheater, and an outdoor meeting and workforce that includes wireless capabilities.

“Our associates are rising to the challenge to make the BMW Group electric, digital and circular,” said Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, People and Real Estate, Labor Relations Director. “This new training center will give the entire Plant Spartanburg team the environment to learn and grow their careers and meet the demands of our customers worldwide. Through training in digitalization and future technologies, we will ensure that the BMW Group remains the leader in mobility and is an attractive workplace for future generations.”

The new training center will feature the following:

  • 40 functional learning spaces
  • Inside areas for hands-on vocational training - welding, metal fabrication, machine tools.
  • Advanced technical training in robotics and controls, mechatronics, and automotive technology.
  • Defined workspace for augmented and virtual reality training and for advanced manufacturing in emerging technologies such as 3D printing and laser welding.

The company mentioned the center will be the North American Training Hub for future technologies.

