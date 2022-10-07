Clemson travels to Boston College, first trip since 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson will meet Boston College at Chestnut Hill Saturday, Oct. 8 for the first time in four years. The teams played in Death Valley for three straight seasons between 2019 and 2021.

The Tigers will take on the Eagles at Alumni Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

The No. 5 ranked Clemson enters into Saturday’s game with a strong showing behind them, with victories over the No. 21 Wake Forest and consensus No. 10 NC State. The Tigers currently are one of only four programs in the 2022 season with two AP Top 25 victories. The other teams are Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

Saturday is the third installment in a five-game stretch for the ACC Atlantic Division games for Clemson.

The last time Clemson played against Boston at Chestnut Hill in 2018 the Tigers scored 27 points to the Eagle’s seven.

