Deputies searching for man wanted on multiple charges

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help in locating John Antony Creech.

Creech is wanted for failure to comply with home incarceration (related to a conviction of burglary).

On October 26th, 2021, Creech was sentenced to four years, then suspended to one year of home incarceration for a conviction of burglary that occurred in Greenwood County, S.C.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Creech’s ankle monitor powered down due to failure to charge, rendering it incapable of monitoring his location.

Deputies were dispatched to his home in Easley and were informed that Creech had abandoned the property a day before leaving his monitoring device behind.

Creech has prior convictions for Shoplifting, Burglary, Grand Larceny, Breach of trust, Possession of Cocaine, and receiving stolen goods.

If anyone knows the location of Creech, deputies ask citizens not to approach him, but call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC (1-888-274-6372).

