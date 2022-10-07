Driver dies after being hit by their pickup truck in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after they were hit by their truck.

According to troopers, the incident happened on Friday, October 7, at around 11:08 a.m. on private property on Koon Highway.

The driver of a pickup truck attempted to exit the truck, but failed to place the vehicle in park and was hit by the truck.

