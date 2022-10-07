Ga. murder suspects arrested in Anderson County, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two “dangerous” Georgia suspects accused of murder are behind bars in the Upstate.

The Sheriff’s Office said officials were able to track down a white mini cooper along Highway 76 at the QuikTrip in Anderson County Thursday afternoon. Insight from other authorities pointed deputies to the car heading out of Georgia and into South Carolina.

Deputies said 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Bryan Kemare are both being held inside the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants. They are expected to appear before a judge at 4 p.m. Friday and eventually be extradited back to Georgia.

Gwinnett County remains the lead agency on this case and all charges will come from their department, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.