Cold front brings us a cooler weekend

Sunny weather shows no signs of changing through the middle of next week

Dry cold front brings big weekend cool down

Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean

A cold front moves through the area Friday night, bring a big cool down for the weekend. The cooler air filters in during the day on Saturday so Saturday morning starts off cool, but seasonably so with lows in the mid 40s to the mid 50s. However, Saturday afternoon, highs struggle to the mid 60s in the mountains to the low 70s in the Upstate. That’s about a 10 degree difference from Friday’s highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Cool down for the weekend (Fox Carolina)

Sunday looks even cooler with morning lows in the upper 40s in the Upstate and even dropping to the upper 30s in the mountains. And temperatures only climb to the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon, which is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for early October. It is sunny all weekend so just grab an extra layer and the sunglasses and head outside!

Temperatures start to warm back up to normal for the early part of next week. High near 70 in the mountains on Monday and Tuesday and top out in the mid 70s in the Upstate. We are a tracking a cold front for late week but currently there are timing difference between the models. The American model brings the rain in starting late Wednesday through late Thursday, while the Euro is slowing ushering the rain in Thursday morning through Friday evening. So stay tuned as we get a better handle on when some much needed rain may be heading our way.

Tropical Storm Julia has officially developed in the southern Caribbean, hugging the northern coast of Colombia. The storm is expected to strengthen over the weekend, likely becoming a hurricane before making landfall in Central America early next week. The high pressure ridge holding over the southeastern U.S. helps keep Julia on its westerly course, so no turn toward the United States is expected.

