‘I’m thankful for it’: Upstate clinic aims to lower breast cancer risk, before diagnosis

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health is expanding services at their Breast Cancer Prevention Clinic. They have a new process using mammogram data to identify women who are at high risk of breast cancer.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s a statistic doctors at Prisma Health say hasn’t changed in decades. That’s the motivation behind this new process. Reducing a patient’s risk in order to avoid future diagnoses.

“It has caught quite a few things. So I’m thankful for it” said Rohika Coleman.

Coleman is a high-risk breast cancer patient. She knew about her family’s history, but never considered what that might mean for her.

“Until I was probably around 25, I started having biopsies. They were all benign, so I never really thought that anything like that would come about” she said.

After she discovered a lump in March. She went to Prisma Health’s breast cancer prevention clinic for more testing. They didn’t find cancer, but they found cancerous cells.

“I think the scariest part was the unknown and then after knowing, still it’s the uncertainty of my future” said Coleman.

She had a lumpectomy. Now, she’s receiving treatment to prevent the worst.

“Our anticipation and hope is that we can reduce the incidence of breast cancer significantly over the course of a number of years and change that one in eight statistic” said Dr. Joe Stephenson, a Medical Oncologist at Prisma Health.

The prevention clinic aims to identify high risk patients early-on and offer prevention methods. Anything from simple lifestyle changes to medication.

Doctor’s use mammogram scans, medical history, family history, biopsy results and other information to calculate a score. Next, they’ll rank it using what’s called the Gail Model to determine a patient’s risk.

“A normal mammogram is not enough. What is your Gail score?” asked Dr. Stephenson.

Coleman says it saved her from the unthinkable.

“Pay attention to your body because you know your body best. If you feel something or notice something is different, get it checked out. Thorough early prevention, it really does save your life” she said.

Of course, early prevention techniques won’t prevent breast cancer in all cases. Dr. Stephenson says research shows it could reduce future diagnoses by 50 percent.

For more information on the clinic click here.

