Ingredient swaps for healthier chili

From Chef Kristen Grissom at the Culinary Institute of the Carolinas at Greenville Tech.
Chef Kristen Grissom shares clever ways to swap healthier ingredients into chili, without sacrificing flavor.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Turkey and mushroom Chili

· 1 lb.  lean ground turkey

· 1 lb. mushrooms, button or cremini, chopped fine

· 1 onion, chopped fine

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 3 Tbsp. Chili powder

· 2 tsp. ancho powder, optional

· 1 tsp. red pepper flakes, optional

· 1 can diced tomatoes

· 2 cups beef or chicken broth

· 8 oz lentils, dry, rinsed

· 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

· 1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

· 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

· 1-2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, to taste

· Salt and pepper, to taste

Procedure:

1. Brown ground turkey and drain excess fat.  Add ground mushrooms and chopped onion; cook until mushrooms have released liquid and onions are translucent.  Add minced garlic and cook until most of the mushroom liquid is evaporated.

2. Add chili powder, ancho powder, and chili flakes, cook until fragrant.  Add diced tomatoes and stir until combined.

3. Add beef broth and rinsed lentils.  Bring to a simmer and cook approximately 15 minutes, until lentils are soft.

4. Add drained and rinsed beans, cocoa powder, Worcestershire sauce, and season to taste.  Simmer at least 30 minutes to allow spices to blend; longer is better.  This recipe is best made the day before to allow flavors to fully marry.

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

· 1 lb. ground lean ground turkey

· 1 onion, chopped fine

· 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped fine

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 2 Tbsp Chili powder

· 2 tsp. ancho powder

· 1 can diced tomatoes

· 1 can pumpkin puree

· 1 cup beef or chicken broth

· 2 cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained

· 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

· 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

· Salt and pepper, to taste

Procedure:

1. Brown ground turkey and drain excess fat.  Add chopped onion, bell pepper, and minced garlic; cook until soft.

2. Add chili powder and ancho powder, cook until fragrant, stirring frequently.

3. Add diced tomatoes and stir until combined.  Add pumpkin puree and broth; bring to a simmer.

4. Add beans, cocoa powder, Worcestershire sauce, and season to taste.

5. Simmer at least 30 minutes to allow spices to blend; longer is better. Thin as needed with extra broth.  This recipe is best made the day before to allow flavors to fully marry.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saltwater Kitchen shares a recipe for a spiced apple hot toddy served cold.
An iced down hot toddy for Fall
Ava, Katherine, Sam and Brandon talk about a McDonald's Halloween classic making a comeback.
What's trending for Friday, October 7
The YMCA of Greenville launches a pilot program to offer swim classes to hearing impaired...
YMCA offers swim lessons for hearing impaired children
Sam Slaughter talks about some great places for enjoying an outdoor beverage including Hampton...
Great places to have a drink outdoors