Ingredient swaps for healthier chili

Turkey and mushroom Chili

· 1 lb. lean ground turkey

· 1 lb. mushrooms, button or cremini, chopped fine

· 1 onion, chopped fine

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 3 Tbsp. Chili powder

· 2 tsp. ancho powder, optional

· 1 tsp. red pepper flakes, optional

· 1 can diced tomatoes

· 2 cups beef or chicken broth

· 8 oz lentils, dry, rinsed

· 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

· 1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

· 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

· 1-2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce, to taste

· Salt and pepper, to taste

Procedure:

1. Brown ground turkey and drain excess fat. Add ground mushrooms and chopped onion; cook until mushrooms have released liquid and onions are translucent. Add minced garlic and cook until most of the mushroom liquid is evaporated.

2. Add chili powder, ancho powder, and chili flakes, cook until fragrant. Add diced tomatoes and stir until combined.

3. Add beef broth and rinsed lentils. Bring to a simmer and cook approximately 15 minutes, until lentils are soft.

4. Add drained and rinsed beans, cocoa powder, Worcestershire sauce, and season to taste. Simmer at least 30 minutes to allow spices to blend; longer is better. This recipe is best made the day before to allow flavors to fully marry.

Turkey Pumpkin Chili

· 1 lb. ground lean ground turkey

· 1 onion, chopped fine

· 1 cup red bell pepper, chopped fine

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 2 Tbsp Chili powder

· 2 tsp. ancho powder

· 1 can diced tomatoes

· 1 can pumpkin puree

· 1 cup beef or chicken broth

· 2 cans pinto beans, rinsed and drained

· 1 Tbsp. cocoa powder

· 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

· Salt and pepper, to taste

Procedure:

1. Brown ground turkey and drain excess fat. Add chopped onion, bell pepper, and minced garlic; cook until soft.

2. Add chili powder and ancho powder, cook until fragrant, stirring frequently.

3. Add diced tomatoes and stir until combined. Add pumpkin puree and broth; bring to a simmer.

4. Add beans, cocoa powder, Worcestershire sauce, and season to taste.

5. Simmer at least 30 minutes to allow spices to blend; longer is better. Thin as needed with extra broth. This recipe is best made the day before to allow flavors to fully marry.

