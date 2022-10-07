Major lane shift on I-85 S near Pelham Road exit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Big changes are happening for drivers traveling along I-85 as crews make lane shifts for a major change to the interstate.

For those driving near the Pelham Road exit on I-85 south from Spartanburg, you will start to see signs about a traffic shift. Lanes will start to shift all drivers right.

Drivers are going to want to prepare to go slow and pay close attention to all signs and pavement striping through this new corridor.

This is all part of a large project that should take about a year to finish.

MORE NEWS: TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-85S near exit 80 in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.