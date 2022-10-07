Major lane shift on I-85 S near Pelham Road exit

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Big changes are happening for drivers traveling along I-85 as crews make lane shifts for a major change to the interstate.

For those driving near the Pelham Road exit on I-85 south from Spartanburg, you will start to see signs about a traffic shift. Lanes will start to shift all drivers right.

Drivers are going to want to prepare to go slow and pay close attention to all signs and pavement striping through this new corridor.

This is all part of a large project that should take about a year to finish.

