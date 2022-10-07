Man accused in 2021 murder arrested in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit made an arrest in connection to a murder case from September of 2021.

Deputies said on Jan. 11, 2022, 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson was arrested in connection to the death of Larry Green, who was shot on Sept. 29, 2021 at the Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. Thompson was initially charged following the execution of the search warrant and booked for felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics-related charges.

Green was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on Oct. 6, 2021, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thompson remained in federal custody after the case was adopted by the FBI.

On Oct. 5, 2022, deputies said after learning Thompson shot Larry Green over a dispute inside a motel room he was charged with the following:

Murder

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Felon in possession of a firearm

Deputies mentioned that the pair were familiar with each other.

Thompson remains in federal custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, and his arraignment for the murder charges is now pending.

MORE NEWS: Man arrested after welfare check of screaming woman, officials say

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.