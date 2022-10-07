Man steals car with dog inside at CVS in Simpsonville, deputies say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a suspect accused of stealing a car with a dog inside on Oct. 1.

Deputies said a victim’s 2015 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy at 698 Fairview Road. Along with the victim’s car, their Weimaraner dog, who goes by the name Blue, was also inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

