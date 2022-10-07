Mega Millions jackpot swells to $410M; Powerball close behind

Two people purchased one ticket for the historic drawing and agreed to split the prize if they...
Two people purchased one ticket for the historic drawing and agreed to split the prize if they won.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball.

As of Friday morning, the estimated jackpot for Mega Millions swelled to $410 million. The Powerball jackpot is up to $378 million.

Lottery players currently stand to win big jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball.

Powerball draws live on FOX Carolina at 10:59 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sam Slaughter talks about some great places for enjoying an outdoor beverage including Hampton...
Great places to have a drink outdoors
Zion Richardson and Bryan Kemare
Ga. murder suspects arrested in Anderson County, deputies say
Naples
One kitten rescued from Hurricane Ian still looking for home in Upstate
Baby gator found in Greenville
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville