Two students injured after crash involving school bus

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two students were injured after a crash on Friday, according to Spartanburg County District 2.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash happened at 4 p.m. on Buck Creed Road near Davis Trading Post Road after a school bus collided with a Jeep.

According to the district, the two students were on the bus at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

4 face child abuse charges
Investigators detail horrifying abuse of Upstate 8-year-old girl
Dog thrown from bridge
Man arrested after dog thrown from bridge in Spartanburg Co, officials say
Deadly motel shooting
Man accused in 2021 murder arrested in Greenville Co., deputies say
Pickens City Council member accused of sexually abusing teen
Pickens City Council member accused of sexually abusing teen