Two students injured after crash involving school bus

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two students were injured after a crash on Friday, according to Spartanburg County District 2.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash happened at 4 p.m. on Buck Creed Road near Davis Trading Post Road after a school bus collided with a Jeep.

According to the district, the two students were on the bus at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

